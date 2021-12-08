Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and A146

Traffic is building across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Traffic is building across Norfolk this morning, with drivers facing long delays on the A47 and the A10.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news you need to know about today, Wednesday, December 8.

Drivers heading to King's Lynn are likely to see delays on the A10 due to temporary traffic lights for water main work near Setchey.

Those in the Thetford area may see delays due to a five-vehicle crash across the border in Suffolk.

It is blocking the A1065 near RAF Lakenheath.

As usual, queues are building on several parts of the A47.

There is heavy traffic on the stretch of the road between Acle and Great Yarmouth due to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attending a vehicle on fire.

On the other side of Norwich, traffic is building on the A47 near Honingham.

The A1064 into Acle is seeing a build-up of traffic, with delays reaching back to Fleggburgh.

Delays are affecting motorists on the A146 near Loddon, between Hales and Chedgrave.

The A140 through Long Stratton is seeing heavier than normal traffic.

In Norwich, drivers may see delays near the airport in Holt Road where there are temporary traffic lights.

There is slow traffic on the A11 Newmarket Road, with roads in the area such as Colman Road and Mile End Road facing similar issues.

