Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on the A10 at King's Lynn and A47

Traffic is building across the county this morning, with delays affecting the A47, Norwich and King's Lynn. - Credit: Denise Bradley

There are delays on the A47 near Great Yarmouth and on the A10 at King's Lynn this morning.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Monday, November 8.

There are queues on the eastbound carriageway of the Acle Straight approaching Great Yarmouth, from Runham.

Further along the A47, queues are also building on the Westbound carriageway between Blofield and Acle.

There is some traffic on the A47 that stretches from Honingham to Poppy's Wood.

In Norwich, there is traffic in Drayton High Road, on Dereham Road in New Costessey, on Reepham Road approaching Mile Cross Lane, on Colman Road and on Newmarket Road.

There are also some queues on the A47 to the south of Norwich.

Elsewhere in the county, there is traffic in Sparhamhill on the Fakenham Road, near Great Witchingham.

Drivers near the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn might face some delays, with traffic building on the A10 and the A149.

The A11 is seeing some delays in Thetford at the roundabout where it meets the A134.

