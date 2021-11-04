News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk morning traffic: Queues around Acle and King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:15 AM November 4, 2021
There are traffic delays in Norfolk this morning. Photo Steve Adams

There are traffic delays in Norfolk this morning. Photo Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's traffic this morning includes queues on the Acle Straight and the A47 near Honingham.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Thursday, November 4. 

The A149 and the A10 near King's Lynn have queues approaching the Hardwick Roundabout.

There are also queues on Mundford Road and High Street in Brandon.

There is traffic at the A11 junctions around Thetford.

You may also want to watch:

There are delays on the A47 approaching Honingham, with queues on the eastbound and westbound carriageways stretching to Poppy's Wood.

Queues are also forming on the A47 from Longwater to Bawburgh.

There is heavy traffic on Newmarket Road, Earlham Road, Boundary Road, and Drayton High Road in Norwich.

The NDR is also busy around the roundabout near Beeston due to a potential accident, there are queues on North Walsham Road.

There are long queues on the A47 westbound and eastbound between Brundall and South Walsham Road due to an obstruction on the road.

Five-mile traffic has formed on the eastbound A47 carriageway approaching Great Yarmouth. 

Some queues are forming in Bungay, on the A143, Ditchingham Dam, and St John's Road.

There is some traffic near Long Stratton, Hargate, Attleborough, Kilverstone, and Narborough.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

