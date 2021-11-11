News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broken down Mercedes lorry caused earlier A47 closure

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:54 PM November 11, 2021
Road closed sign

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene after a lorry broke down at Little Fransham. - Credit: PA

A broken down HGV caused the closure of the A47 in both directions earlier today (Thursday).

The A47 was closed near Little Fransham at 11.48am today due to the broken down Mercedes lorry.

Police and ambulance attended the scene but the extent of any injuries are not clear.

The road reopened at 1.25pm.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

