Man drove Mercedes 110mph with four children in the back while over limit
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A man driving a Mercedes was caught doing 110mph while over the limit on the A11 last night - four children were also in the back of the car with no seatbelts on.
The Mercedes driver was spotted by police travelling on the major road in Elveden overnight on Saturday, April 2.
Officers found the four children "unrestrained" in the three rear passenger seats. They have since been taken to a place of safety, police say.
The driver recorded a roadside breathalyser test of 91µgs. The drink drive limit is 35µgs.
On social media, police said the driver said he was "sorry" for the incident.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.