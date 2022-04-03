Man drove Mercedes 110mph with four children in the back while over limit

A man driving a Mercedes was caught speeding 110mph with four children in the back seat unrestrained while driving over the limit - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man driving a Mercedes was caught doing 110mph while over the limit on the A11 last night - four children were also in the back of the car with no seatbelts on.

The Mercedes driver was spotted by police travelling on the major road in Elveden overnight on Saturday, April 2.

Officers found the four children "unrestrained" in the three rear passenger seats. They have since been taken to a place of safety, police say.

Male has been #arrested for driving #A11 #Elveden at 110mph! Driver blew 91ugs at the roadside and unbelievably had FOUR unrestrained children in the rear THREE passenger seats. Children have been taken to place of safety and are all ok. He was “sorry” 🤬😡 #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/PJxLEYYfI4 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 3, 2022

The driver recorded a roadside breathalyser test of 91µgs. The drink drive limit is 35µgs.

On social media, police said the driver said he was "sorry" for the incident.

