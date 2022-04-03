News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man drove Mercedes 110mph with four children in the back while over limit

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:49 AM April 3, 2022
Updated: 8:03 AM April 3, 2022
Mercedes driver caught speeding 110mph with four children in back seat while over the limit

A man driving a Mercedes was caught speeding 110mph with four children in the back seat unrestrained while driving over the limit - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man driving a Mercedes was caught doing 110mph while over the limit on the A11 last night - four children were also in the back of the car with no seatbelts on.

The Mercedes driver was spotted by police travelling on the major road in Elveden overnight on Saturday, April 2.

Officers found the four children "unrestrained" in the three rear passenger seats. They have since been taken to a place of safety, police say.  

The driver recorded a roadside breathalyser test of 91µgs. The drink drive limit is 35µgs.

On social media, police said the driver said he was "sorry" for the incident.

