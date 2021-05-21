Norfolk morning traffic: Norwich getting busy and city road still shut

Published: 8:41 AM May 21, 2021

Ongoing roadworks means Clarence Road, in Thorpe Hamlet, remains closed this morning contributing to delays on Yarmouth Road between Norwich and Thorpe St Andrew.

Elsewhere, queues are building once again on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass as lane closures and a 40mph speed limit remain in force in both directions.

And, further east, the usual traffic is building on the A47 heading into Great Yarmouth.

No crashes have been reported on Norfolk roads this morning.

Tonight, the A11 southbound will be closed from 8pm until 6am between the Thickthorn Interchange and Spooner Row, as Highways England staff carry out road surveys.

