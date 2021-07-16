News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:37 PM July 16, 2021   
The A140 Norwich Road was partially blocked at Marsham during Friday rush hour

The A140 Norwich Road was partially blocked at Marsham during Friday rush hour - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic has been affected between Aylsham and Norwich after an accident near a pub. 

The A140 Norwich Road has been partially blocked at Marsham after the collision near the Plough Inn. 

AA Roadwatch said traffic was moving slowly after the accident was first reported to them at 4.40pm. 

Holiday traffic has also been causing delays in other parts of the county including in west and east Norfolk. 

Delays of at least six minutes have been reported on the A143 Beccles Road at St Olaves between Church Lane and River Bank.

This is affecting traffic travelling towards Great Yarmouth with increasing delays likely according to AA.

Slow traffic had also been reported on the outskirts of King's Lynn around lunchtime as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 28C in Norfolk this weekend.

Motorists were moving slowly on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way in both directions between the Hardwick and Knights Hill roundabouts. 

There were also delays on the outskirts of Norwich during Friday afternoon rush hour with accidents taking place on Unthank Road and the A140 at Horsford.

