Part of Marriott's Way to close for maintenance work

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:24 AM November 15, 2021
Marriott's Way off Heath Lane in Lenwade

Marriott's Way off Heath Lane in Lenwade - Credit: Google

Part of Marriott's Way is to close for essential maintenance work later this month. 

The work on the path at Lenwade will start on Monday, November 22, and is expected to take four weeks.

Stage one will allow for the felling of ash trees near Brickwater Lane as well as resurfacing and drainage work 200 metres west of Heath Lane.

Stage two will focus on resurfacing and drainage work 200 metres southeast of Heath Lane.

The surface of the footpath will be scraped and replaced with an unsealed granite alternative. 

The works planned by Norfolk County Council for Marriott's Way in Lenwade in Norfolk

The works planned by Norfolk County Council for Marriott's Way in Lenwade in Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk County Council

New drainage will be installed to ensure the path doesn't become waterlogged during periods of heavy rain.

Some bollards will be removed to improve access for walkers but restrict it for vehicles.

Marriott's Way will be closed where the work is taking place and there will be a diversion. 

The work, estimated to cost £31,250, is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors. 

It comes following reports from members of the public and the parish council over the current condition and accessibility of the path.

Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

