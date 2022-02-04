Man in his 80s taken to Addenbrooke's following crash with lorry

A man has been seriously injured following a crash with a lorry near Downham Market.

The crash took place yesterday, February 3, at about 4.30pm between a Vauxhall Corsa and a lorry on the B1160.

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions near the junction with West Dereham Road.

Emergency services were on the scene and the road was closed.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were recovered and the road was reopened at 12.30am this morning, February 4.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage.

Witnesses are being asked to contact PC Luke Heffer in the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email Luke.heffer@suffolk.police.uk quoting incident number 312 of 3 February.