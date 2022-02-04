News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Man in his 80s taken to Addenbrooke's following crash with lorry

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:52 AM February 4, 2022
The B1160 near Wissington, Norfolk

The B1160 near Wissington, Norfolk - Credit: Google

A man has been seriously injured following a crash with a lorry near Downham Market.

The crash took place yesterday, February 3, at about 4.30pm between a Vauxhall Corsa and a lorry on the B1160.

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions near the junction with West Dereham Road.

Emergency services were on the scene and the road was closed.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were recovered and the road was reopened at 12.30am this morning, February 4.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage.

Witnesses are being asked to contact PC Luke Heffer in the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email Luke.heffer@suffolk.police.uk quoting incident number 312 of 3 February.

Norfolk Live News
Downham Market News

Don't Miss

The busy Brancaster beach which causes traffic problems in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Norfolk seaside towns named among most upmarket in country

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Real Magic of Northern Lights - Norwegian fjord with snow and mountains, color reflections on sea wa

Northern Lights could be spotted over Norfolk tonight

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell.

Norfolk Live News

Blaze destroys roof of Grade I listed church

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police blocking Fakenham Road due to a multiple vehicle crash. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon