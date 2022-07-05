Man taken to hospital after crash on A10 in west Norfolk
Published: 11:13 AM July 5, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the A10 near a Norfolk village.
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A10 close to the New Road junction near Wimbotsham at about 7.40am on Tuesday.
Two fire engines, police and an ambulance attended the incident after a car had left the road.
A police spokesman confirmed there were no serious injuries but a driver had been taken to hospital for assessment.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "An ambulance transported the patient, an adult man, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment."