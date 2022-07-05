News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after crash on A10 in west Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:13 AM July 5, 2022
The crash happened along the A10 near the New Road junction close to Wimbotsham, Norfolk

The crash happened along the A10 near the New Road junction close to Wimbotsham, Norfolk - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the A10 near a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A10 close to the New Road junction near Wimbotsham at about 7.40am on Tuesday.

Two fire engines, police and an ambulance attended the incident after a car had left the road.

A police spokesman confirmed there were no serious injuries but a driver had been taken to hospital for assessment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "An ambulance transported the patient, an adult man, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment."

