Man taken to hospital after crash near Fakenham

Police were called to the scene of a two car crash in Fakenham Road, East Barsham. - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in East Barsham.

Police were called to the B1105 Fakenham Road in the village at 9.40am on Friday, February 11, after receiving reports of the crash.

One of the drivers was injured in the collision and officers called the ambulance service to the scene.

An ambulance and senior paramedic in a support vehicle attended.

An adult man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for treatment.

