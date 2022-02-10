News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after A134 crash

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:16 PM February 10, 2022
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance Service attended a two vehicle crash on the A134 between Mundford and Thetford.

Emergency services attended a two vehicle crash on the A134 between Mundford and Thetford. - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a busy road between Mundford and Thetford.

Police were called to in the A134 near to the Santon Downham junction after a two-vehicle crash at about 9am on Thursday, February 10. 

The road was closed in both directions while paramedics attended to the drivers of the vehicles.

A man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service but appears to have suffered minor injuries.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to the scene, with an appliance from both Methwold and Brandon attending.

Crews assisted police to ensure the road was safe.

