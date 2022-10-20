News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after lorry crash leaves car in ditch

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:54 PM October 20, 2022
Updated: 1:13 PM October 20, 2022
A man was taken to hospital after his car ended up in a ditch following a crash involving a lorry on the A10

A man has been taken to hospital after being cut free from his car following a crash with a lorry.

The collision happened today (October 20) at 9.15am on the A10 at Hilgay near Downham Market.

The car ended up in a ditch following the crash and fire crews from Downham Market, King's Lynn North and Thetford used rescue equipment to cut the driver free from the vehicle.

He was then taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "One ambulance and one ambulance officer vehicle was dispatched to a road traffic collision on the A10 near Fordham this morning.

"One male was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn for further assessment and care."

His injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.

The road was blocked until 10.45am when the vehicles were recovered.

