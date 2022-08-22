Moped rider in 60s left with serious injuries after crashing into wall

A man in his 60s is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Stalham - Credit: Google

A moped rider has been seriously injured after crashing into the wall of a building when trying to avoid an oncoming van.

The collision happened shortly after 10.45am on August 10 in Yarmouth Road in Stalham.

A white van and a white Yamaha moped were involved.

The van turned into the junction of Rivermead, resulting in the moped taking avoiding action and colliding with a wall.

The driver of the van failed to stop at the scene.

The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Aaron Duffy in the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting NC-10082022-155.