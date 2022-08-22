Moped rider in 60s left with serious injuries after crashing into wall
- Credit: Google
A moped rider has been seriously injured after crashing into the wall of a building when trying to avoid an oncoming van.
The collision happened shortly after 10.45am on August 10 in Yarmouth Road in Stalham.
A white van and a white Yamaha moped were involved.
The van turned into the junction of Rivermead, resulting in the moped taking avoiding action and colliding with a wall.
The driver of the van failed to stop at the scene.
The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.
Most Read
- 1 Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week
- 2 Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash
- 3 Pub recruits top chef with aim to become 'one of best places to eat in UK'
- 4 Acle Straight reopens after crash involving horse box near Great Yarmouth
- 5 5 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
- 6 One person injured after crash on major Norwich road
- 7 Family home with detached annex and hair salon on market for £500,000
- 8 Police stop 22 drivers cutting through access only road in 30 minutes
- 9 Thousands head to huge craft fair as it returns after three years
- 10 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
Witnesses are asked to contact PC Aaron Duffy in the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting NC-10082022-155.