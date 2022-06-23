Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in north Norfolk

A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a crash in Ingham - Credit: Google

A man in his 30s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash in north Norfolk.

The crash happened on Palling Road in Ingham on Wednesday, June 22.

A white Seat Ibiza and a black Skoda Kodiaq were involved in a collision at about 8.30pm and both drivers were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Seat, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

The driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 50s, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle before the incident, to come forward.

Witnesses can contact PC Mike Stolworthy in the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or via email: Michael.stolworthy@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 406 of June 22, 2022.