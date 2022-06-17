News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital after A146 crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:01 PM June 17, 2022
A crash along the A146 has closed part of Loddon Road

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A146 - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in south Norfolk.

The collision happened on the A146 Loddon Road between Holverston and Thurston last night (June 16).

A yellow Yamaha motorbike and a green Citreon CS crashed near the junction with Mill Road at about 7.17pm.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the car or the motorbike, as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

Members of the public can get in contact with Sgt Mark Barney at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 378 of June 16, 2022.

