Man, 28, left with life-threatening injuries after electric bike crash

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:30 AM April 25, 2022
Police were called to the A1066 east of Thetford after a two-car crash.

A 28-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Stalham. - Credit: Archant

A 28-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Stalham at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information after a serious collision on Saturday, April 23, at 3am.

Officers were called to Camping Field Lane, near to the junction of St Mary’s Road, following reports of an incident involving a white electric bike.

The man injured in the crash was the rider of the bike. 

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting NC-23042022-60.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Stalham News

