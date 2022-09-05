Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after King's Lynn crash

A man was hit by a car at the junction between John Kennedy Road and Austin Street in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

Police have arrested a motorist after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

Officers were called to a crash at the junction between John Kennedy Road and Austin Street at 1.20pm yesterday, September 4.

A man was hit by a blue Renault Clio in the incident and remains in hospital today.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment where he remains in serious but stable condition.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Hall at Swaffham RAPT on 101 quoting crime reference 242 of Sunday, September 4.