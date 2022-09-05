News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after King's Lynn crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:58 PM September 5, 2022
xxx_johnkennedystreet_kingslynn_sep22

A man was hit by a car at the junction between John Kennedy Road and Austin Street in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

Police have arrested a motorist after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

Officers were called to a crash at the junction between John Kennedy Road and Austin Street at 1.20pm yesterday, September 4.

A man was hit by a blue Renault Clio in the incident and remains in hospital today.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment where he remains in serious but stable condition.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Hall at Swaffham RAPT on 101 quoting crime reference 242 of Sunday, September 4.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

File photo of heavy rain and flooding in Wroxham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live News

Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
db_Weird_Horning_June20

5 of the most picturesque places in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dye

This is a village, not a city - so why is sewage reaching our chalk stream?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Mundesley and West Runton have made it to the final round of Battle of the Beaches 2022

Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon