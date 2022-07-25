Man in hospital with serious injuries after three-vehicle crash on A12

The A12 at Kessingland where the crash happened. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 60s is in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the A12 near Lowestoft.

The crash happened on the road in Kessingland at about 1.30pm on Friday.

It involved a silver Fiat 124, a black Audi A3 and a grey Nissan Note.

A man in his 60s, the driver of the Fiat, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston following the incident, having suffered serious injuries.

He remains in hospital.

One other person was taken to hospital as a precaution, but they are not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended and the road was closed while initial enquiries took place and the carriageway was cleared.

It was then reopened later that evening.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/46731/22.