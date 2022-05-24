News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist in his 60s dies after crash in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:16 PM May 24, 2022
GP_B1145_GREATMASSINGHAM_MAY22

The crash occurred on the B1145 near Great Massingham - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Great Massingham.

It happened at 1.10pm on Sunday, May 22, on the B1145 at the junction with Roman Road.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva and a red Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or may have dashcam footage of the crash, or who may have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle beforehand.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting NC-22052022-180.

