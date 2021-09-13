Man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree on A10
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A man has been left with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police were called to the scene at 1:30am following the collision on the southbound carriageway of the A10, north of South Runcton.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East England Ambulance Service arrived on the scene at around 2am.
Three engines, from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South and Downham Market attended to safely remove the driver from the car using hydraulic equipment.
The injuries suffered by the driver were serious, but are not believed to be life threatening.
The road reopened at 4am.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages
- 2 Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
- 3 Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs
- 4 'Phenomenal' turnout for memorial parkrun to remember popular teacher
- 5 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
- 6 The 38 best places to eat in Norfolk according to local foodies
- 7 Warning to teenagers performing somersaults from Gorleston cliffs
- 8 Roadworks you need to know about in Norfolk this week
- 9 The best beaches in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
- 10 Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations