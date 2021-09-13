News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree on A10

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:03 AM September 13, 2021   
A man has been left with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 1:30am following the collision on the southbound carriageway of the A10, north of South Runcton.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East England Ambulance Service arrived on the scene at around 2am.

Three engines, from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South and Downham Market attended to safely remove the driver from the car using hydraulic equipment.

The injuries suffered by the driver were serious, but are not believed to be life threatening.

The road reopened at 4am.

