Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:39 PM September 15, 2022
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was hit by two cars following a police stop on the A47

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was hit by two cars following a police stop on the A47

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was hit by two cars following a police stop on the A47.

The incident happened at 10.11pm at Hockering yesterday (September 14).

Police stopped a vehicle on the A47 and the driver, who left the vehicle, was hit by two cars on the carriageway. 

The man was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with head and limb injuries and was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

He remains in a critical condition.

Road closures were in place overnight on the A47 at Hockering and at Swaffham on the A1065 eastbound but the roads have since reopened. 

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation, as standard procedure in such cases. 

Anyone with information or dashcam footage, should contact SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk 101 quoting incident 432 of 14 September 2022.

