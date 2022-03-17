News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:47 AM March 17, 2022
Docking Road in Docking

A man has died following a crash in Docking. - Credit: Google

A man has died following a crash in north-west Norfolk. 

The crash happened in Docking Road, Docking, at 4.05pm on Wednesday, March 16.

A grey Seat Ibiza travelling east towards Stanhoe left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

The road was closed while investigations took place and reopened shortly before 11pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has information concerning the driving manner of the car prior to the incident or any relevant dashcam footage.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Nic Metcalf at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Wymondham via 101 or email sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 248 of March 16.

