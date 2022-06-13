Man in his 70s dies in single-vehicle crash near Thetford

A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Croxton near Thetford. - Credit: Supplied

A man in his 70s has died following a single-car crash near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to Wretham Road in Croxton at about 12.30pm on Saturday, June 11.

The crash involved a silver Citreon Xsara Picasso.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance were all at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

Officers are investigating the collision and are appealing for any witnesses as to the manner of driving of the vehicle or anyone with dashcam footage of the road prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 216 of June 11.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.