News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Man in his 70s dies in single-vehicle crash near Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:56 PM June 13, 2022
xxx_wrethamroad_croxton_jun22

A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Croxton near Thetford. - Credit: Supplied

A man in his 70s has died following a single-car crash near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to Wretham Road in Croxton at about 12.30pm on Saturday, June 11.

The crash involved a silver Citreon Xsara Picasso.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance were all at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

Officers are investigating the collision and are appealing for any witnesses as to the manner of driving of the vehicle or anyone with dashcam footage of the road prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 216 of June 11.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure
  2. 2 Road blocked after shipping container falls off lorry
  3. 3 Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure
  1. 4 Norfolk baker dreams of opening cake shop after success of mobile business
  2. 5 Vintage car and beer festival gets into gear next month
  3. 6 Hundreds of homes left without power in south Norfolk
  4. 7 Fire crews called to tractor and building fire in Norfolk village
  5. 8 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophile and woman who stabbed partner with knife
  6. 9 7 walks in Norfolk with a stunning view
  7. 10 Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Harley Davidson Rally leaves on its way through Fakenham Town Centre. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000

'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon