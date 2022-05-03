Man arrested for drink driving after crashing car into tree

6:47 AM May 3, 2022

Published: 6:47 AM May 3, 2022

A driver was arrested for drink-driving after crashing his car into a tree in Brandon - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man was arrested for drink-driving after he crashed his car into a tree.

The crash happened on the B1106 in Brandon on Sunday evening (May 1).

Following the collision the driver was breathalysed by police and blew 105ugs.

The drink drive limit is 35ugs.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver was subsequently arrested and charged and will appear in court.

