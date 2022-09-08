Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Thetford

A man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash which closed part of a road in Thetford.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road, Thetford, just after 7.30am on Thursday (September 8) following reports of a crash.

Following the incident, the road was shut by the junctions of Old Croxton Road and Station Road in the town.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed one male had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road has since reopened.