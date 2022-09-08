News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:56 PM September 8, 2022
A three-vehicle crash closed part of a road in Norwich Road, Thetford

A three-vehicle crash closed part of a road in Norwich Road, Thetford - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash which closed part of a road in Thetford.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road, Thetford, just after 7.30am on Thursday (September 8) following reports of a crash.

Following the incident, the road was shut by the junctions of Old Croxton Road and Station Road in the town.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed one male had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road has since reopened.

