Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Thetford
Published: 12:56 PM September 8, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash which closed part of a road in Thetford.
Emergency services were called to Norwich Road, Thetford, just after 7.30am on Thursday (September 8) following reports of a crash.
Following the incident, the road was shut by the junctions of Old Croxton Road and Station Road in the town.
A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed one male had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road has since reopened.