Here are some of the major roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week - Credit: Chris Bishop

There are a number of roadworks happening in Norfolk this week.

In Great Yarmouth, Burgh Road will continue to be closed until April 4 as Anglian Water constructs manholes and shafts to drive a tunnel to the Beccles Road pumping station.

Suffolk Road will also continue to be closed until the end of November as a new roundabout is built.

Part of Malthouse Lane will close from March 14 until February 2023 as flood defence work begins.

In Norwich, work continues in the Riverside area around Norwich Railway Station as part of the Transforming Cities project which hopes to improve bus journey times.

Thorpe Road between its junctions with Foundry Bridge and Lower Clarence Road will be closed except to buses, cyclists and taxis.

Riverside Road is also closed between its junctions with Rosary Road and Foundry Bridge.

Diversions are in place throughout the work, which is expected to be completed by July.

The bridge in Sweet Briar Road which was closed after part of the embankment fell through, will continue to be closed as work continues to fix it.

The closure has caused heavy delays for morning commuters across the city, as drivers take alternative routes.

Elsewhere in the county, Horsley Fields in King's Lynn remains closed while construction work continues.

On March 14, the A149 Mill Road in Wells will close for five days as carriageway resurfacing begins.

Hardwick Road between Starston and North Green will be closed until Friday, March 25, due to broadband cabling being installed.

