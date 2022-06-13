Here are some of the major roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week - Credit: PA

There are a number of roadworks taking place in Norfolk this week that could impact journey times across the county.

Here are some of them to be aware of this week.

In Great Yarmouth, Haven Bridge is closing overnight for roadworks for most of next week.

A lane closure is in place during the day, which is expected to remain in place until June 30.

It has been causing significant delays in the coastal town over the last week.

Roadworks between Norwich and Attleborough from Spooner Row to Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works has seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions while works are carried out with the speed limit reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

Elsewhere, the northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road, Gorleston, will be closed for Anglian Water engineering work until September 13.

A section of Burgh Road in the town - close to A143 Beccles Road - will also be closed from the White Horse roundabout and Humberstone Road until August 17, as part of £4m flood relief works.

In north Norfolk, The Street in Knapton remains closed due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system.

The road is expected to remain closed until September 26.

Work by Anglian Water has meant Cromer Road in North Walsham has had to close causing heavy delays in the town.

It is expected to be completed by Tuesday, June 14.

In Norwich, the Riverside area has continuing roadworks near the train station as part of the Transforming Cities scheme.

Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and St Stephens are affected. The work is to continue until late July.

Bus services are serving alternative stops during this period.



