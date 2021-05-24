News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The main road repairs in Norfolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:29 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 12:41 PM May 24, 2021
Roadworks begin again on London Road in Attleborough to widen pavements for shared cycling and walkw

There are always roadworks going on in Norfolk. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It can be very frustrating to come across a surprise set of roadworks which delay your journey while out and about in the car.

So here are all the main ones in Norfolk this week, so you can avoid them:

A47, Norwich Southern Bypass

From tonight (Monday), there will be four nights of closures on the A47 between Postwick and Thickthorn.

It will affect both lanes of the westbound carriageway, Highways England said.

It comes after three weeks of lane closures and 40mph limits in both directions in the same area, which ended on Sunday.

Palace Street, Norwich

A £110,000 project kicks off today to repair two damaged sections of pavement.

The inbound lane, for traffic heading towards Tombland, will be closed for the duration of the works, which started at 6am on Monday and run until Saturday, July 3.

Pedestrians will be able to pass through, but a signed diversion route is in place for traffic heading into the city.

Clarence Road, Thorpe Hamlet

Works near Carrow Road continue this week, and are set to stick around for a while.

As part of a £940,000 scheme, Clarence Road remains closed to traffic, often causing delays on Yarmouth Road at peak times.

It's expected to last until July 2.

Fairland Street, Wymondham

Part of the road onto the high street in Wymondham remains closed for essential drainage maintenance.

It began on May 3, and is expected to run through until June 9.

But traffic can still access Market Street as the one-way system on Fairland Hill has been reversed, meaning drivers can avoid the closed part of Fairland Street and still access the town centre.

A146 Loddon Road, near Framingham Pigot

Emergency roadworks are necessary after a burst water main.

The disruption is not too far south of the A146's junction with the A47 at Trowse, so if traffic builds it could affect those using the Norwich Southern Bypass.

The works there will be completed and moved as soon as Anglian Water complete their work on the burst main.

