Train services cancelled as tree blocks line

Published: 7:34 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 7:49 AM August 10, 2021

Peak time train services to Lowestoft have been cancelled this morning.

Greater Anglia has said the 7.44am service to Lowestoft from Saxmundham has been affected by a tree blocking the line.

The 7.34am service from Ipswich to Lowestoft has also been cancelled.

The tree is blocking the line between Westerfield and Woodbridge with Ipswich and Lowestoft trains subject to short notice delay alterations and cancellations.

Greater Anglia has said Network Rail engineers are on their way to the site to investigate and to attempt to remove the tree.

A statement on the train operator's website has apologised to any passengers who have been affected by the disruption.