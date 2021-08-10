News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Train services cancelled as tree blocks line

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:34 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 7:49 AM August 10, 2021
Lowestoft railway station.

A fallen tree has caused a train service to Lowestoft to be cancelled on Tuesday morning

Peak time train services to Lowestoft have been cancelled this morning. 

Greater Anglia has said the 7.44am service to Lowestoft from Saxmundham has been affected by a tree blocking the line. 

The 7.34am service from Ipswich to Lowestoft has also been cancelled.

The tree is blocking the line between Westerfield and Woodbridge with Ipswich and Lowestoft trains subject to short notice delay alterations and cancellations.

Greater Anglia has said Network Rail engineers are on their way to the site to investigate and to attempt to remove the tree.

Lowestoft Station.

Lowestoft Station. - Credit: James Bass

A statement on the train operator's website has apologised to any passengers who have been affected by the disruption. 

