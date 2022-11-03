News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town road to close temporarily for barrier repairs

Published: 4:09 PM November 3, 2022
Low Road in Hingham is set to shut for several hours for three days

A town road in Norfolk will be closed temporarily for three days to allow barrier repairs to take place.

Work in Low Road, Hingham, will begin on Tuesday, November 15, from 9am until 3pm and is anticipated to take up to three days to complete.

The road will be closed from Attleborough Road to Hall Moor Road.

Norfolk County Council confirmed access to properties within the closure will be maintained at all times and a signed diversion will be in place.

The works, which are to cost £4,148, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

