News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Long delays due to lorry stuck in mud on A10

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:23 PM April 1, 2022
Queues after a lorry became stuck in mud just off the A10.

Queues after a lorry became stuck in mud just off the A10. - Credit: Andy Lucas

There are currently long delays on part of the A10 after a lorry became stuck in the mud.

The lorry became stuck in mud at the Esso garage in West Winch at about 8.10am near the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn, with the road partially blocked as recovery work takes place.

Drivers are currently facing 20 minute delays northbound from Setch Road to the A47 Constitution Hill.

Police confirmed officers helped to free the lorry which was stuck at the location before leaving the scene.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
"An amazing man": Ian James Martin, known to his loved ones as James, has been described as having a "natural charisma"

Norfolk Coroner's Court

Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Southern Electric gas bill and a gas stove burner as the Government has unveiled a package of refo

Why you should take a meter reading before April 1

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon