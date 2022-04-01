Long delays due to lorry stuck in mud on A10

Queues after a lorry became stuck in mud just off the A10. - Credit: Andy Lucas

There are currently long delays on part of the A10 after a lorry became stuck in the mud.

The lorry became stuck in mud at the Esso garage in West Winch at about 8.10am near the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn, with the road partially blocked as recovery work takes place.

Drivers are currently facing 20 minute delays northbound from Setch Road to the A47 Constitution Hill.

Police confirmed officers helped to free the lorry which was stuck at the location before leaving the scene.