Part of A47 reopens after lorry blaze near west Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:56 PM February 8, 2022
A lorry caught fire close to the Honingham Roundabout on Tuesday (February 8) evening.

A lorry caught fire close to the Honingham Roundabout on Tuesday (February 8) evening. - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry fire closed a busy Norfolk road and caused traffic delays.

Police and fire crews attended the incident on the A47, which happened close to the Honingham Roundabout, just before 7pm on Tuesday (February 8) evening.

Norwich bus company Konectbus warned on Twitter that delays were "likely" but services were running despite delays.

Fire engines from Dereham and Earlham put the fire out but it is not currently known what caused the blaze.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the fire had been "dealt with" and the lorry had been moved.

She said: "The road was closed for about 10 minutes while the fire was dealt with.

"There were no injuries and the lorry has been moved."

