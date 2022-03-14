News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man left with serious injuries after crash between lorry and car

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:51 PM March 14, 2022
A man in his 60s has been left with serious injuries after a crash on the B1355 Fakenham Road in South Creake. 

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision along the B1355 at South Creake on Saturday, March 12. 

Officers were called to Fakenham Road at 10.15am to reports of a crash between a grey Rover 75 and a white DAF lorry. 

The driver of the Rover, a man aged in his 60s, suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident. 

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward. 

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Jim Hickford in the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 98 and the date March 12.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Fakenham News

