Traffic is building around Attleborough town centre following a crash between a car and a lorry - Credit: Google

A lorry and a car have been involved in a town centre crash.

The collision happened at about 4.30pm today (July 6) in Attleborough on the B1077 Church Street.

Police remain at the scene and it is not thought there are any injuries.

There is heavy traffic on roads in and around the town.

Congestion can be seen along Exchange Street, Queen's Road and Norwich Road.