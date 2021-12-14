News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stalled car causes long delays on A11

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:39 PM December 14, 2021
A11 delays in Ketteringham northbound toward Norwich

A stalled car is currently causing delays on the A11 northbound. - Credit: Google

A stalled car is causing delays on the northbound stretch of the A11.

One lane is currently closed near Cringleford, with delays of up to 30 minutes and queueing traffic from the B1135 to A47 (Thickthorn Roundabout) affecting traffic heading towards Norwich.

It has left some Norwich City supporters on the way to tonight's game against Aston Villa stuck in queues.

