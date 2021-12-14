Stalled car causes long delays on A11

A stalled car is currently causing delays on the A11 northbound. - Credit: Google

A stalled car is causing delays on the northbound stretch of the A11.

One lane is currently closed near Cringleford, with delays of up to 30 minutes and queueing traffic from the B1135 to A47 (Thickthorn Roundabout) affecting traffic heading towards Norwich.

It has left some Norwich City supporters on the way to tonight's game against Aston Villa stuck in queues.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.