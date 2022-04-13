Long delays on NDR and B1150 as roundabout is reduced to single lane

Drivers queue on the B1150 this morning on the run up to the roundabout with the NDR. - Credit: Submitted

Commuters on their way into the city this morning have been hit with long delays after a roundabout on the NDR was reduced to a single lane for roadworks.

Drivers have been stuck in tailbacks of more than 20 minutes after the roundabout which connects the NDR to the B1150 North Walsham Road near Spixworth, was reduced to just the left lane to allow Norfolk County Council to carry out works.

The lane was closed at 6pm last night and will remain shut until April 14 at 11.59pm.

On the B1150 cars were backed up as far as the White Horse pub in Crostwick, while on the NDR drivers queued back to the Buxton Road flyover.

The road has already seen an increase in traffic as commuters take an alternative route while Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repairs to a damaged bridge embankment.