Long delays after person cut out of car on A1065

There are currently long delays on the A1065 after a person was cut out of their car following a crash.

It happened between Swaffham and Castle Acre at about 5pm today (May 18) and involved one vehicle.

Fire engines from Dereham and Massingham made the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person.

Crews left the scene at about 5.30pm.

Tailbacks are currently running past the junction with Bailey Street, with long delays on the southbound carriageway, while on the northbound carriageway there are only light delays.

