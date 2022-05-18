News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Long delays after person cut out of car on A1065

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:05 PM May 18, 2022
Updated: 6:07 PM May 18, 2022
The stretch of the A1065 where the crash happened. Picture: Chris Bishop

There are currently long delays southbound on the A1065. - Credit: Archant

There are currently long delays on the A1065 after a person was cut out of their car following a crash.

It happened between Swaffham and Castle Acre at about 5pm today (May 18) and involved one vehicle.

Fire engines from Dereham and Massingham made the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person.

Crews left the scene at about 5.30pm.

Tailbacks are currently running past the junction with Bailey Street, with long delays on the southbound carriageway, while on the northbound carriageway there are only light delays.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

