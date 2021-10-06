News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long delays on A47 after crash between two lorries and a car

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:56 PM October 6, 2021    Updated: 5:01 PM October 6, 2021
The A47 looking eastbound from the Pullover roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Drivers on the A47 are currently experiencing long delays following a crash between a car and a lorry. - Credit: Ian Burt

There are currently long delays on the A47 after a car and two lorries were involved in a crash.

One lane of the road in King's Lynn is closed eastbound between the A17 Pullover Roundabout and the A148 Saddlebow Roundabout, after the two vehicles collided at around 2pm today.

Fire crews from King's Lynn attended the incident to provide scene safety shortly after 3pm and left just before 4pm.

Police were called at 3.14pm to reports the vehicles were blocking the road, but say no injuries have been suffered.

All vehicles involved have been damaged which has caused some fuel spillage on the road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

