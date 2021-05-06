Logs spill across A47 after lorry and tractor crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Logs are blocking part of the A47 after a tractor hit a lorry that was carrying them.
Police were called to reports of a crash between a lorry and tractor on the A47 near Swaffham at 5pm on Thursday, May 6.
Part of the A47 carriageway at the A1122 roundabout, near Swaffham Raceway, was left blocked by logs after a lorry holding them rolled over after being hit by a tractor.
Traffic in the area is currently slow but still moving according to the AA Traffic Map.
Elsewhere in the county drivers are experiencing large tailbacks on the A47 between Postwick and Trowse due to roadworks that have closed one lane of traffic.
The A11 at Newmarket Road and the Riverside area of the city is also congested.
You may also want to watch:
There is also some queueing on the A47 on Acle New Road at the Runham roundabout, which is affecting traffic on Breydon Bridge.
• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Most Read
- 1 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
- 2 Widow fighting for wedding refund
- 3 Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure
- 4 Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat
- 5 Norwich shop worker beaten with hammer in row over phone refund
- 6 Mother still 'grieving' for son who suffered life-changing brain injuries in crash
- 7 Driver stopped by police - 20 minutes after being given court ban
- 8 Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash
- 9 New owners of popular park café set out vision for 'beautiful' venue
- 10 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon