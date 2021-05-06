News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Logs spill across A47 after lorry and tractor crash

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 6:05 PM May 6, 2021   
Police were called to reports of a crash between a lorry and tractor on the A47 near Swaffham at 5pm on Thursday, May 6. - Credit: Google Maps

Logs are blocking part of the A47 after a tractor hit a lorry that was carrying them.

Police were called to reports of a crash between a lorry and tractor on the A47 near Swaffham at 5pm on Thursday, May 6.

Part of the A47 carriageway at the A1122 roundabout, near Swaffham Raceway, was left blocked by logs after a lorry holding them rolled over after being hit by a tractor.

Traffic in the area is currently slow but still moving according to the AA Traffic Map.

Elsewhere in the county drivers are experiencing large tailbacks on the A47 between Postwick and Trowse due to roadworks that have closed one lane of traffic.

The A11 at Newmarket Road and the Riverside area of the city is also congested.

A constant stream of rush hour traffic was moving past the Riverside development and railway station by 5pm on Thursday, May 6. - Credit: Archant

There is also some queueing on the A47 on Acle New Road at the Runham roundabout, which is affecting traffic on Breydon Bridge.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

