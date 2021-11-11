Road closures cause confusion and fines for motorists

The temporary one way system in George Lane in Loddon has caused confusion among motorists, resulting in tickets issued by police after people attempted to enter the road despite signs - Credit: Loddon Parish Council

Road closures in the village of Loddon has caused confusion among motorists this week.

In just two hours, police issued 17 tickets to people flouting 'no entry' restrictions in George Lane Wednesday morning.

Motorists were hit with £200 fines and three penalty points on their licence after attempting to access the road despite signs.

A temporary one way system is currently in place while a new roundabout at the George Lane junction with Bridge Street is constructed, with motorists redirected to access George Lane via Kittens Lane.

According to Norfolk County Council, the temporary measures are to prevent two-way traffic from meeting on George Lane, especially as large vehicles such as coaches and lorries must exit via George Lane.

South Norfolk Police said 90pc of motorists stopped and fined were attempting to travel to Chet Valley Medical Practice, and entered via George Lane rather than using the Kittens Lane diversion.

Councillor Kay Mason Billig, who has been liaising with Norfolk County Council throughout the work said in a Facebook post: "Many of the people caught were locals and just ignoring the signs.

"Some were from further away and did not know where Kittens Lane is.

"However the 'no entry' sign is clear and enforceable.

"The Police said that some drivers were very rude, which helps no one. They will continue to monitor the situation, so be warned, if you don’t want a ticket, don’t risk it."