Severe railway delays after scaffold pole thrown onto tracks
- Credit: Greater Anglia/Network Rail
There are severe delays to rail travel between East Anglia and London after a scaffolding pole was thrown onto the tracks.
According to Greater Anglia, a scaffold pole was thrown over a bridge on to the railway lines near Liverpool Street in the early hours of Thursday morning, causing significant damage to some signal equipment.
As a result, train services from London to Colchester have been delayed by 50 minutes - affecting the main route into the capital from Norwich that passes through Suffolk and Ipswich.
This delay comes on the second day of rail strikes across the country with a reduced amount of services running.
Greater Anglia also said that a Network Rail response team is on the scene and assessing the damage.
The rail company apologised to anyone whose journey has been affected by this incident.