Severe railway delays after scaffold pole thrown onto tracks

There are severe delays to rail travel between East Anglia and London after a scaffolding pole was thrown onto the tracks.

According to Greater Anglia, a scaffold pole was thrown over a bridge on to the railway lines near Liverpool Street in the early hours of Thursday morning, causing significant damage to some signal equipment.

As a result, train services from London to Colchester have been delayed by 50 minutes - affecting the main route into the capital from Norwich that passes through Suffolk and Ipswich.

08:00 London Liverpool Street to Colchester (08.36 Chelmsford) has been delayed at London Liverpool Street and is now 50 minutes late.



This delay comes on the second day of rail strikes across the country with a reduced amount of services running.

The pole has been removed but caused significant damage - Credit: Greater Anglia/Network Rail

Greater Anglia also said that a Network Rail response team is on the scene and assessing the damage.

⚠ #London Liverpool Street - The pole has been removed and the Network Rail response team are on site accessing the damage.

Because of this, we have limited access to the running lines. This in turn is causing congestion, delays and alterations to the train service this morning. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 23, 2022

The rail company apologised to anyone whose journey has been affected by this incident.