Another crash in Norfolk on busy day for county's roads
- Credit: Google Maps
Another crash has been reported in North Norfolk in a busy day on the county's roads.
Traffic is coping well following the incident on Wayford Road on the A149 near the Wayford Bridge Inn, close to Stalham.
A police spokesman said the latest accident is damage only, but it is not known how many vehicles were involved.
It comes after an eight vehicle crash was reported on Acle New Road earlier today.
Firefighters cut drivers from their crashed vehicles on the Great Yarmouth side of the Acle Straight at around 8.57am.
There was also a collision between two cars which caused extended delays at Thickthorn roundabout in Norwich this morning.
You may also want to watch:
Police along with Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene just before 11.30am.
No serious injuries were reported at any of the incidents today.
Most Read
- 1 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
- 2 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
- 3 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
- 4 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
- 5 Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time
- 6 Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR
- 7 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
- 8 Norwich restaurant nominated for prestigious award
- 9 Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe
- 10 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
In terms of traffic congestion, there are currently delays of six minutes on the A47 between Wood Lane and Dereham Road.
Drivers should be aware that the average speed is 20mph along the stretch of road.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.