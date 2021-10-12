Another crash in Norfolk on busy day for county's roads

Published: 2:48 PM October 12, 2021

There have been a number of road traffic collisions in Norfolk today. - Credit: Google Maps

Another crash has been reported in North Norfolk in a busy day on the county's roads.

Traffic is coping well following the incident on Wayford Road on the A149 near the Wayford Bridge Inn, close to Stalham.

A police spokesman said the latest accident is damage only, but it is not known how many vehicles were involved.

It comes after an eight vehicle crash was reported on Acle New Road earlier today.

Eight vehicles were involved in a collision on Acle New Road this morning (October 12). - Credit: Anthony James

Firefighters cut drivers from their crashed vehicles on the Great Yarmouth side of the Acle Straight at around 8.57am.

There was also a collision between two cars which caused extended delays at Thickthorn roundabout in Norwich this morning.

Police along with Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene just before 11.30am.

No serious injuries were reported at any of the incidents today.

In terms of traffic congestion, there are currently delays of six minutes on the A47 between Wood Lane and Dereham Road.

Drivers should be aware that the average speed is 20mph along the stretch of road.

