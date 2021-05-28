News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Large tailbacks as broken down coach blocks A11

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:09 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 5:23 PM May 28, 2021
The Thickthorn roundabout at the junction of the A11 and the A47. Picture: Denise Bradley

Traffic is at a standstill due to a broken down coach blocking two lanes of traffic on the A11.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of a broken down coach on the A11 northbound approaching the Thickthorn roundabout at 4.20pm on Friday, May 28.

The coach, which is blocking all lanes, means traffic coming into the city is at a standstill and tailbacks are already reaching Wymondham.

Recovery has been called but police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "Officers are currently dealing with a broken-down coach on the #A11 northbound at Norwich on the approach to #Thickthorn roundabout.

"Traffic at a standstill and motorists advised to avoid the area. #NorfolkRoads"

The spokesperson added that lengthy tailbacks are to be expected.

Nobody is believed to be injured and no ambulance or fire services have been called to the scene.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map. 

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads. 

