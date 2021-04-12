More than two weeks of A47 lane closures to begin from tonight

Published: 3:21 PM April 12, 2021

Roadworks on the A47 will see lane closures come into force from tonight.

The trunk road is set to benefit from six road improvement projects in coming years, the first of which begins this month.

The Guyhirn roundabout, near Wisbech, will be increased in size with main construction work expected to take a year, Highways England said.

Overnight lane closures come into effect in the area from 8pm tonight, April 12, until 6am the following morning, and are expected to be in place until the end of the month.

The closures are to allow workers to remove a bollard and a kerb to help traffic flow while the roundabout is closed for work further down the line.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic will still be able to use the roundabout during the lane closures, while temporary traffic lights and road markings will be put in place.

Three further nights of disruption are planned for May, though the exact dates have not yet been confirmed by Highways England.