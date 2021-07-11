News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers face delays after crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:37 AM July 11, 2021    Updated: 11:55 AM July 11, 2021
Police are appealing for information

Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A11. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A11. 

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports that one lane has been closed due to an accident on the A11, London Road northbound, from the Snetterton Circuit to the Shropham turn off. 

The road traffic collision was first reported at around 8.50am on Sunday July 11. 

A detour is currently in operation.  

Attleborough News

