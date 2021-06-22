Drivers face delays after Land Rover crashed into traffic lights

Published: 5:17 PM June 22, 2021

Police were called after a Land Rover collided with traffic lights on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drivers are facing delays on a main road in Great Yarmouth after a Land Rover crashed into a set of traffic lights.

Police were called just after 4pm on June 22 after a Land Rover collided with traffic lights on Caister Road, near to the bus depot.

The road is currently down to one lane as police are working to clear the obstruction.

The driver has been taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston as a precaution.