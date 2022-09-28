News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services called after Land Rover crashes into garden

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:11 PM September 28, 2022
A village road was blocked after a Land Rover crashed into a garden this morning.

The call came in at about 11.13am on Wednesday after the car ploughed into garden hedges on the North Walsham Road in Coltishall. 

Police, fire crews from Wroxham and Sprowston and an ambulance were in attendance.

The road was blocked while the incident was dealt with. 

The vehicle occupants were released and the scene was made safe by the fire crews.

The severity of injuries is currently unknown, but are not believed to be serious.

Drivers had been experiencing delays in the area but the road was clear by 12.30pm.

North Walsham News

