Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:25 PM March 1, 2022
Updated: 4:43 PM March 1, 2022
The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed in Thursford on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon.

A dramatic picture shows a car on its roof following a crash with a van.

The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed just before 2.15pm in Hindringham Road in Thursford on Tuesday, March 1.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident which blocked the road.

Recovery attended the scene at 2.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared to be a "damage only" collision but the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

