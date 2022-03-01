Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village

The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed in Thursford on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon. - Credit: Supplied

A dramatic picture shows a car on its roof following a crash with a van.

The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed just before 2.15pm in Hindringham Road in Thursford on Tuesday, March 1.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident which blocked the road.

Recovery attended the scene at 2.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared to be a "damage only" collision but the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.