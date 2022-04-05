Vehicle left in ditch after west Norfolk crash

King's Lynn Police are currently on the scene of a crash on the A1101 in Lakes End. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

There has been a single-vehicle crash in west Norfolk this morning.

A large vehicle came off the road and is lying in the ditch to the side of the road.

Police are currently on the scene in Lakes End today, April 5, as of 8.30am.

There are currently no reported injuries.

Recovery is en route and will be on the scene shortly.

There is some disruption to traffic, though there does not appear to be heavy queues in the area.

