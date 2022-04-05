News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vehicle left in ditch after west Norfolk crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:30 AM April 5, 2022
Updated: 9:59 AM April 5, 2022
Lakes End crash a1101 king's lynn police

King's Lynn Police are currently on the scene of a crash on the A1101 in Lakes End. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

There has been a single-vehicle crash in west Norfolk this morning.

A large vehicle came off the road and is lying in the ditch to the side of the road.

Police are currently on the scene in Lakes End today, April 5, as of 8.30am.

There are currently no reported injuries.

Recovery is en route and will be on the scene shortly.

There is some disruption to traffic, though there does not appear to be heavy queues in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

